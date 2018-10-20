TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on November 8, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. a.m. at the offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, for the purpose of considering a local law to override the tax levy limit established in General Municipal Law section 3-c.By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York, dated October 11, 2018.Tonya ThompsonTown ClerkTT-10/20/2018-1TC-199489|