TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORKNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on June 13, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss proposed action with regard to 170 Champlain Avenue in the Town of Ticonderoga pursuant to the Towns Nuisance Law.By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York, dated May 13, 2019.Tonya ThompsonTown Clerk

TT-05/18/2019-1TC-217972|