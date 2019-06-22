ESSEX COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED 2019-20 OPERATING BUDGET NORTH COUNTRY COMMUNITY COLLEGE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a Public Hearing at the Supervisors' Chambers at the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 1st of July, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., on the proposed operating budget for North Country Community College for the 2019-20 fiscal year commencing September 1, 2019, providing for a proposed total expenditure of $14,493,095.00 and a proposed contribution from each county sponsor of $1,240,000.00 towards operating and $50,000 capital funding. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hear all persons interested therein concerning the same; and the said Board will consider written comments received by the Clerk of the Board on or before 4:00 p.m. On June 28, 2019.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the proposed budget may be obtained upon request from the North Country Community College Business Office, 23 Santanoni Avenue, PO Box 89, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 (518) 891-2915 or from the Clerk of the Board's Office, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Judith A. Garrison, Clerk Essex County Board of Supervisors 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932(518) 873-3353 Dated: June 17, 2019

