NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WARREN COUNTY, NEW YORK 12817

Warren County will hold a Public Hearing on July 19, 2019 at the County Municipal Center located at 1340 State Route 9 in Queensbury New York for the purpose of hearing public comments on community needs for Warren County, and to discuss the possible submission of one or more Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications for the 2019 Program Year. The CDBG Program is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR), and will make available to eligible local governments approximately $47 million for the 2019 Program Year for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure, and planning activities, with the principal purpose of benefitting low and moderate income persons. The hearing will provide further information about the CDBG Program and will allow for citizen participation in the development of any proposed grant applications and/or to provide technical assistance to develop alternate proposals. Comments on the CDBG Program or proposed project(s) will be received at this time. The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Subpart 1 of the CFR and in compliance with the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended.The Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury New York is accessible to persons with disabilities. If special accommodations are needed for persons with disabilities, those with hearing impairments, or those in need of translation from English, those individuals should contact the Warren County Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by phone at (518) 761-7656 between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm during regular business days or by email to allena@warrencountyny.gov at least seven business days in advance of the public hearing date to allow for necessary arrangements. Written comments may also be submitted to the Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors at Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, N.Y. 12845-3434 until July 10, 2019.

By Order of the Board of Supervisors.

Dated: June 19, 2019

