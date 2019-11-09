NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON TENTATIVE BUDGET NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Budget Officer of the County of Warren has prepared and filed a proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020, and that the Board of Supervisors will meet in the Supervisors Room at the Warren County Municipal Center on the 15th day of November, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., for the purpose of holding a public hearing on the tentative budget of the County of Warren for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2020, and that at such hearing any person may be heard in favor of or against the tentative budget, as compiled, or for or against any items therein contained.Copies of said tentative budget are available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors in the Warren County Municipal Center where they may be inspected or procured by any interested person during regular business hours, and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.Pursuant to Section 359 of the County Law, the maximum salaries that may be fixed and payable during the fiscal year 2020 to members of the Board of Supervisors and to the Chairman thereof, are hereby specified as follows:Members of the Board of Supervisors $18,267.00 each Chairman of the Board of Supervisors $22,654.00

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following is a summary of the tentative budget of Warren County for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2020:Gross appropriations of $161,009,910, less the amount of $115,652,207 which is comprised of estimated revenues excluding sales tax credit and appropriated surplus, leaving a balance of $45,357,703 to be raised by taxation.

By Order of the Board of Supervisors

Dated: November 1, 2019

