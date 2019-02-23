PUBLIC NOTICE OF VEHICLE LEASE/PURCHASE RESOLUTION VOTE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 175 of the Town Law, and Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, that on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, between the hours of 6PM and 9PM, at the Indian Lake Firehouse on Main Street, Indian Lake, NY, a vote of all eligible voters of Indian Lake Fire District #1 to approve, or disapprove, the bond resolution adopted by the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Indian Lake Fire District No. 1, Indian Lake, New York, on February 4, 2019, authorizing the tax exempt lease/purchase of One (1) Pierce Arrow XT PUC Rescue Pumper and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $1,164,674.20 (including $858,316.00 (purchase price) and $309.358.20 (financing costs over fifteen (15 years); pledging the faith and credit of said Fire District for the payment of the principal of and interest on said contract; and providing for the publication of an estoppel notice.NE-02/23-03/09/2019-3TC-210125|