PUBLIC NOTICE This notice is to announce a public meeting to be held on June 6, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Westport Town Hall located at 22 Champlain Avenue. The purpose of this public meeting is to further discuss the replacement of the Westport Hose Company Firehouse. Revised design ideas and cost estimates will be presented and we invite any thoughts and concerns from community members.

Zoe ShermanSecretary to the Westport Fire District

May 23, 2019

