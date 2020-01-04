PUBLIC NOTICE This notice is to announce a meeting to be held on January 9, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the Westport Fire House located at 38 Champlain Avenue. The purpose of this meeting is to meet with the architects of the newly approved Westport Hose Company Firehouse to review the next phase of the Project. We invite and encourage any community members to attend. As a reminder, this meeting and all meetings of the Westport Fire District are open to the public.

Zoe Sherman

Secretary to the Westport Fire District

December 24, 2019

VN-01/04/2020-1TC-237164|