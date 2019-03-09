PURSUANT TO ORDER OF THE HON. GLEN T. BRUENING, AJSC, dated February 19, 2019, it is ordered that the summons in an action concerning real property owned by Plaintiff Upper Jay Fire District located at 12240 New York State Route 9N in the Town of Jay, Essex County, New York bearing Tax Map Nos. 35.8-3-3, 35.8-3-2.1, 2.2 and 2.3 for the purposes of (a) discharging certain restrictive covenants contained in prior deeds, (b) authorizing Plaintiff to convey, lease, mortgage or otherwise dispose of the property burdened by the restrictive covenants, and authorizing Plaintiff to allocate the proceeds of any sale into its general budget and requesting a declaratory judgment be served on the Defendants designated in therein as John Doe and Jane Doe, if living, and if any are dead, their respective heirs-at-law, next of kin, distributees, executors, administrators, trustees, devises, legatees, assignees, lienors, creditors and successors in interest, and generally all persons having or claiming an interest in the real property described above by this publication of the following summons:

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF ESSEX UPPER JAY FIRE DISTRICT, Plaintiff,-against-SANDRA MELVILLE, CLYDE WARD, EDITH WARD, CHARLES CUTLER, RAYMOND PRIME, MARY PRIME, JOHN DOE AND JANE DOE, BEING FICTITIOUS PERSONS REPRESENTING DEFENDANTS HEIRS, AND BARBARA D. UNDERWOOD, AS ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK, Defendants. Index No. CV18-0440

SummonsTo the above named Defendants:You Are Hereby Summoned to answer the complaint in this action, and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the complaint is not served with this summons, to serve a notice of appearance, on the Plaintiffs attorney within 20 days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service, where service is made by delivery upon you personally within the state, or within 30 days after completion of service where service is made in any other manner. In case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the complaint.Trial to be held in the County of EssexThe basis of the venue is the location of Plaintiffs real property subject of this action.Plaintiffs maintain residences in Essex County, New York.The nature of the action is for: (a) Discharging certain restrictive covenants contained in prior deeds; (b) Authorizing Plaintiff to convey, lease, mortgage or otherwise dispose of the property burdened by the restrictive covenants free of said restrictions and that any purchaser would take free of said restrictions; and (c) Authorizing Plaintiff to allocate the proceeds of any sale into its general budget.The relief sought is a declaratory judgment and specific relief as set forth in the attached Complaint.

Dated: Lake Placid, New York March 1, 2019

Briggs Norfolk LLP/s/ Ronald J. Briggs, Esq.

2296 Saranac AvenueLake Placid, New York 12946

518.523.5555

Attorneys for Plaintiff

VN-03/09-03/30/2019-4TC-211515|