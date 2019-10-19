PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-120 OF THE NEW YORK STATE ELECTION LAW, notice is hereby given that the official General Election for public offices in Essex County will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 6:00AM to 9:00PM of said day.Statewide Elections for: Supreme Court Justice 4th DistrictCounty Elections for: County ClerkTown elections for: Chesterfield: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways; Crown Point: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Justice, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways; Elizabethtown: Supervisor, Town Justice, Town Council, Town Council Unexpired Term, Department of Public Works Superintendent; Essex: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Justice, Town Council, Assessor, Superintendent of Highways; Jay: Town Justice, Town Council, Town Council Unexpired Term; Keene: Town Justice, Town Council; Lewis: Supervisor, Town Council; Minerva: Town Justice, Town Council, Assessor, Tax Collector Unexpired Term; Moriah: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Justice, Town Council, Assessor, Superintendent of Highways; Newcomb: Supervisor, Town Council, Assessor, Superintendent of Highways; North Elba: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways; North Hudson: Supervisor, Town Clerk, Town Council, Assessor, Superintendent of Highways, Tax Collector; Schroon: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Council, Assessor, Assessor Unexpired Term, Superintendent of Highways; St Armand; Supervisor Unexpired Term, Town Council; Ticonderoga: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Justice, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways; Westport: Supervisor, Town Clerk, Town Council; Willsboro: Supervisor, Town Clerk/Tax Collector, Town Council, Superintendent of Highways; Wilmington: Supervisor, Town Council, Assessor Proposals: Town of Lewis, Town of Ticonderoga

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the polling places of said General Election will be the polling places in each district of the County of Essex at which votes were cast at the last preceding General Election (unless otherwise advertised), and that all are handicapped accessible.Allison M. McGahay, Sue E. Montgomery Corey Commissioners, Essex County Board of Elections County of Essex, Elizabethtown, NY 12932

Dated: September 24, 2019

VN/TT-10/19, 11/02/2019-2TC-230378|