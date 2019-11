PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-122 OF THE NEW YORK STATE ELECTION LAW, notice is hereby given of the name and residence of every candidate for public office to be voted for within the jurisdiction of the Essex County Board of Elections at the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6:00AM to 9:00PM of said day in the following districts:

OFFICE: SUPREME. COURT JUSTICE DISTRICT: 4 (FOUR) DEM Julie A. Garcia DEM Michael Violando REP Rebecca A. Slezak REP Dianne N. Freestone REP James E. Walsh REP Michael R. CuevasCON Rebecca A. Slezak CON Dianne N. Freestone CON James E. Walsh CON Michael R. CuevasLIB Dianne N. Freestone

OFFICE: COUNTY CLERK DISTRICT: COUNTY OF ESSEX REP Joseph A. Provoncha CONS Joseph A. Provoncha TIME4 CHANGE Kari Ratliff OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF CHESTERFIELD DEM Russell L. Blaise REP Clayton J. BarberLIB Terry Gordon FRIENDLY Clayton J. BarberPEOPLES Russell L. Blaise

OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF CHESTERFIEL D DEM Bruce L. Bourgeois Jr.FARMERS Bruce L. Bourgeois Jr.

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF CHESTERFIELD DEM Patrick W. Mitchell REP Paul J. Wisher REP David Gload WISHER Paul J. Wisher SQUARE DEAL David Gload

OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS DISTRICT: TOWN OF CHESTERFIELD REP John Jay Champine Jr. ADIRONDACK John Jay Champine Jr.

OFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF CROWN POINTREP Charles W. Harrington OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTORDISTRICT: TOWN OF CROWN POINTREP Linda L. Woods

OFFICE: TOWN JUSTICE DISTRICT: TOWN OF CROWN POINT REP Arthur S. Miclette

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF CROWN POINT REP Tara A. Peters REP John I. Wayman BURNS Roxanne Burns

OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF CROWN POINTREP Kevin E. Woods HONESTY Roy Cutting HARD WORKING Kevin E. Woods

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN REP Noel Merrihew

OFFICE: TOWN JUSTICE DISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN REP Richard Olcott NEW BEGINNINGS Andrew Turner JUSTICE Richard Olcott

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN REP Ben Morris STRONG COMMUNITY Jeffrey Allott

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN UNEXPIRED TERM DISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN DEM Cathleen Bradley Reusser REP Cathleen Bradley Reusser PLEASANT VALLEY Cathleen Bradley Reusser

OFFICE: DEPT OF PUBLIC WORKS SUPT DISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWN REP Michael Drew OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEX

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEX REP Emily G. Phillips ESSEX Emily G. Phillips KENNETH I HUGHES Kenneth I. Hughes

OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEX REP Alicia Kelly CARDINAL Alicia Kelly OFFICE: TOWN JUSTICE DISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEX REP Craig Jackson JUSTICE Craig Jackson

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEX REP Ronald E. Jackson REP Edward J. Gardner HEART Christopher DePinto

OFFICE: ASSESSOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEX REP Patricia Gardner REP David Sayre

OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS DISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEX REP Bradley Charles French

OFFICE: TOWN JUSTICE DISTRICT: TOWN OF JAY REP Daniel M. Deyoe JUSTICE Daniel M. Deyoe

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF JAY DEM Wayne Roger Frederick REP Thomas McDonald REP John J. Sheldrake HONESTY John J. Sheldrake COMMUNITY FIRST Adam Coolidge

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN UNEXPIRED TERM DISTRICT: TOWN OF JAY DEM Knut Saue rVISION FOR JAY Knut Sauer OFFICE: TOWN JUSTICE DISTRICT: TOWN OF KEENE DEM Henrietta B. Jordan COMMON SENSE Bill Harral

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF KEENE REP Jerry D. Smith REP David DeyoI ND Jennifer WhitneyIND Devon Holbrook WORKER Jerry D. Smith HONESTY Jennifer Whitney JUSTICE David Deyo FRAMERS John E. Hudson

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF LEWIS REP James W. Monty

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF LEWIS REP Lanita Smith Canavan REP Stephen Denton

OFFICE: TOWN JUSTICE DISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVA REP Arthur J. Liberty JUSTICE Arthur J. Liberty

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVA REP Scott M. Fish REP David C. LaBart OFFICE: ASSESSOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVA REP Philip F. Johnson NEVER STOP CAIRN Jeremy Jake Hitchcock OFFICE: TAX COLLECTOR UNEXPIRED TERM DISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVA NO CANDIDATE OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF MORIAH REP Thomas R. Scozzafava

OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF MORIAH REP Rose M. French

OFFICE: TOWN JUSTICE DISTRICT: TOWN OF MORIAH REP Brian J. Venne

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF MORIAHREP Thomas D. AndersonREP Paul J. Salerno

OFFICE: ASSESSOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF MORIAH DEM Brent R. Ida REP Leilani M. Sprague OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS DISTRICT: TOWN OF MORIAH REP Jamie Patrick Wilson

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF NEWCOMB DEM Robin DeLoria

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF NEWCOMB DEM Paul B. Hai DEM Robert J. Stringer REP Bethebelle J. Poulin REP Paul D. LaCourse BULL MOOSE David Olbert BLACK FLY Paul D. LaCourse

OFFICE: ASSESSOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF NEWCOMBDEM Edna VanAuken DEM Lowell Stringer

OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS DISTRICT: TOWN OF NEWCOMB REP Clifford J. DemarsIND Daniel N. Allen ADIRONDACK Norman J. Fifield

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH ELBA DEM Derek T. Doty REP Jay Rand Jr.GREEN Fred Balzac FOR THE PEOPLE Jay Rand Jr .INTEGRITY Gary Kaltenbach

OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH ELBA REP Laurie C. Dudley OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH ELBA DEM Bob Rafferty DEM Emily Kilburn Politi REP Doug Hoffman REP Richard D. Cummings CON Doug Hoffman IND Richard L. Cassidy ADK RESIDENTS Bob Rafferty LP LOCAL Emily Kilburn Politi INTEGRITY Jeremy J. Mihill INTEGRITY Richard D. Cummings

OFFICE: SUPERINTEDENT OF HIGHWAY DISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH ELBA REP Kenneth H. Porter

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON REP Stephanie E. DeZalia

OFFICE: TOWN CLERK DISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON REP Martha M. King RELIABLE Martha M. King

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON REP Brian J. Caza REP Maureen M. Marsden COMMON SENSE Brian J. Caza HONESTY Maureen M. Marsden

OFFICE: ASSESSOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON DEM John K. Wilson REP Michael A. MarsdenEQUALITY Michael A. Marsde nFREEDOM John K. Wilson

OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS DISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON REP Kevin R. Duntley

OFFICE: TAX COLLECTOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH HUDSONNO CANDIDATE

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF SCHROON REP Margaret Meg Wood INTEGRITY Jeffrey Alan Subra PEOPLES Margaret Meg Wood

OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF SCHROON REP Patricia J. Savarie MARCY Patricia J. Savarie OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF SCHROON REP Lance W. Gould REP Richard J. Gero PREMIER John Fear TEAMWORK Ethan Thompson TRANSPARENCY Richard J. Gero

OFFICE: ASSESSOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF SCHROON DEM Richard Schoenstadt REP Richard Newell

OFFICE: ASSESSOR UNEXPIRED TERMDISTRICT: TOWN OF SCHROON REP Erica Hedden OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS DISTRICT: TOWN OF SCHROON REP Dana Shaughnessy

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR UNEXPIRED TERM DISTRICT: TOWN OF ST ARMAND VOICE OF REASON Davina Winemiller RULE OF LAW Victor Burman

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF ST ARMAND DEM Donald R. Amell REP Karl Law

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF TICONDEROGA REP Joseph M. Giordano JUST JOE Joseph M. Giordano

OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF TICONDEROGA REP Tonya M. Thompson

OFFICE: TOWN JUSTICE DISTRICT: TOWN OF TICONDEROGA REP James F. OBryan

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF TICONDEROGA DEM Thomas F. Cunningham REP M. Mark Russell REP Heath Towne CONSENSUS Thomas F. Cunningham

OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAY SDISTRICT: TOWN OF TICONDEROGA REP Salvatore Barnao HONESTY Paul J. Sharkey

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF WESTPORT REP Michael Ike TylerTRUSTWORTHY Michael Ike Tyler

OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTO RDISTRICT: TOWN OF WESTPORT TRUSTWORTHY Julie Schreiber

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF WESTPOR TDEM Michael Brankman REP Barry W. Morrison

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF WILLSBORO REP Shaun GillillandCON Shaun Gillilland PEOPLE Wendy R. Sayward WILLSBORO-REBER Shaun Gillilland

OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF WILLSBORO REP Bridget A. Brown COMMUNITY Carrie Foley COMMITTED Lori A. Gay WILLSBORO-REBER Bridget A. Brown

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF WILLSBORO DEM Hannah Jacques REP Lane J. Sayward REP Steven K. Benway WILLSBORO-REBER Lane J. Sayward. WILLSBORO-REBER Steven K. Benway

OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS DISTRICT: TOWN OF WILLSBORO REP Travis J. Crowningshield WILLSBORO-REBER Travis J. Crowningshield

OFFICE: SUPERVISOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF WILMINGTON

PEOPLES Roy C. Holzer FOR THE TOWN Xiaoyan Saunderson

OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMAN DISTRICT: TOWN OF WILMINGTON REP Paula M. McGreevy REP Darin A. Forbes CIVIC MINDED Paula M. McGreevy PEOPLES Darin A. Forbes

OFFICE: ASSESSOR DISTRICT: TOWN OF WILMINGTON REP Alphonso SmithREP Marcel Bruce PROPOSALS: 1 (One) Town of Lewis, 1 (One) Town of Ticonderoga: A copy of each may be obtained by any voter at the Board of Elections.

Allison M. McGahay, Sue E. Montgomery-Corey Commissioners, Essex County Board of Elections,

County of Essex, Elizabethtown, NY 12932

Dated: September 24, 2019

