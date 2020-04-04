PUTNAM CENTRAL SCHOOL Notice of Budget Hearing And Notice of Annual Meeting, Budget Vote and Election

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing of the qualified voters of the Putnam Central School District, Washington County, New York will be held in the Putnam School building on County Route 2 in the Town of Putnam, New York on May 12, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. (D.S.T.) for the presentation of the budget. The budget will be available for review on May 5, 2020 at the Putnam Central School.

NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the annual meeting of the qualified voters of the Putnam Central School District, Washington County, New York, will be held in the gymnasium at the School on County Route 2 in the Town of Putnam, New York, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. (D.S.T.) and 8:00 p.m. (D.S.T.) during which hours the polls will be opened to vote by ballot upon the following items:

1. To adopt the annual budget of the School District for the fiscal year 2020-2021 and to authorize the requisite portion thereof to be raised by taxation on the taxable property of the district.

2. To elect one (1) member of the Board of Education as follows:One (1) member, for a 5-year term commencing on July 1, 2020 and expiring on June 30, 2025, to succeed Jodie Bruce, whose term expires on June 30, 2020.

3. Proposition: Shall the Board of Education of the Putnam Central School District be authorized to re-establish a Capital Reserve Fund effective July 1, 2020 and that the Board of Education be authorized to fund the Capital Reserve Fund in the amount of $300,000., which shall be funded by transfer of existing funds from the Unrestricted Fund Balance. The probable duration of the Capital Reserve Fund is ten years before required re-establishment.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the school district's budget for the 2020-2021, exclusive of public monies, and an exemption summary report as required by section 495 of Real Property Tax Law, may be obtained by any resident of the district during the business hours beginning Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Putnam Central School.

NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the petitions nominating candidates for the office of member of the Board of Education shall be filed with the Clerk of the District, not later than 5:00 p.m. on April 20, 2020. Each petition shall be directed to the Clerk of the District and shall be signed by at least 25 voters of the District, must state the name and residence of the candidate and shall describe the specific vacancy for which the candidate is nominated.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, from the District Clerk. Completed applications for absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days prior to the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before election, if the ballot is to be personally delivered to the voter. Absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk not later than 5:00 p.m. on May 19, 2020.A list of all persons to whom absentee ballots shall have been issued will be available in the office of the District Clerk on each of the five days prior to the day of the election, except Saturday or Sunday, May 16 and May 17, 2020 and the day set for the election. Any qualified voter present in the polling place may object to the voting of the ballot upon appropriate grounds by making his/her challenge and reasons therefore known to the Inspector of Election before the close of the polls.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the qualified voters of the School District shall be entitled to vote in said annual vote and election. A qualified voter is one who is (1) A citizen of the United States of America, (2) Eighteen (18) years of age or older, and (3) Resident within the School District for a period of thirty (30) days next preceding the annual vote and election. The School District may require all persons offering to vote at the budget vote and election to provide one form of proof of residency pursuant to Education Law 2018-c. Such a form may include a driver's license, a non-driver identification card, a utility bill, or a voter registration card. Upon offer of proof of residency, the School District may also require all persons offering to vote to provide their signature, printed name and address.

AND FUTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that pursuant to a rule adopted by the Board of Education in accordance with Sections 2035 and 2008 of the Education Law, any referenda or proposition to amend the budget, or otherwise to be submitted for voting at said vote and election, must be filed with the Board of Education at the Putnam Central School on or before April 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. prevailing time; must be typed or printed in English language; must be directed to the Clerk of the School District; must be signed by at least twenty-five (25) of the qualified voters of the District; and must state the name and residence of each signer. However, the School Board will not entertain or place before the voters any proposition if its purpose is beyond the power of the voters or is illegal, or any proposition requiring the expenditure of monies which fails to include specific appropriations for all such expenditures required by the proposition.

Dated: March 17, 2020

By order of the Board of Education

Kim M. Brown

School District Clerk

