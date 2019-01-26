PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Putnam Planning Board of the Town of Putnam will hold a public hearing, pursuant to Section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of John DellaRatta for the approval to construct a single family dwelling. The site plan is located on Lot #15 Royal Anchorage Way in the Town of Putnam. Said hearing will be held on the 13th. day of February at the Putnam Town Hall at 7:00 pm at which time all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard. By order of the Putnam Planning BoardPaula M. Wilson, ClerkTT-01/26/2019-1TC-207674|