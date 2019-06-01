PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Putnam Planning Board of the Town of Putnam will hold a public hearing, pursuant to Section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Don & Teresa Devlin for the approval to construct a single family dwelling. The site plan is located on 2520 Indian Point Way in the Town of Putnam. Said hearing will be held on the 12th. day of June at the Putnam Town Hall at 7:00 pm at which time all interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard.By order of the Putnam Planning BoardPaula M. Wilson, ClerkTT-06/1/2019-1TC-218951|