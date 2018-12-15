RE: PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION Public Notice - RE: PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION Public Notice - Intent to File an Application with USDA, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service.The Town of Ticonderoga intends to file an application for funding consideration with the USDA, Rural Development.The funding will be used to prepare an Engineering report that will:1) Investigate the potential to connect water distribution mains from the general area of the intersections Route 74/22 and Burgoyne Rd to the intersection of Route 74/22 and Montcalm Street to the intersection of Champlain Aver and The Portage. 2) Investigate options for potential routes of water mains to Mt. Defiance tank3) Investigate options for replacement of the Mt. Defiance storage tank (new tank).4) Conduct a preliminary plan to install water meters on all district users. 5) Review existing information available for the project area, including tax maps, zoning maps, geotechnical surveys, boundary surveys, orthographic imagery, as-built drawings and any other pertinent project documents.6) Identify all agencies with jurisdiction over the project and all regulations which govern and establish communications with contact person at each Agency. Provide a pre-application meeting with all interested parties.7) Project planning and grant management servicesThe prepared engineering report will follow the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) standards for the water project as required. In addition, the report will be completed in accordance with the RUS Bulletin 1780-2 and the environmental report will be completed in accordance with instruction 1970, ER Report Guide for WEP and CF. The total cost of the project will be $37,500. The USDA RD grant application is for $30,000 and the Town of Ticonderoga will provide a match of $7,500. TT-12/15/2018-1TC-204644|, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service.The Town of Ticonderoga intends to file an application for funding consideration with the USDA, Rural Development.The funding will be used to prepare an Engineering report that will:1) Investigate the potential to connect water distribution mains from the general area of the intersections Route 74/22 and Burgoyne Rd to the intersection of Route 74/22 and Montcalm Street to the intersection of Champlain Aver and The Portage. 2) Investigate options for potential routes of water mains to Mt. Defiance tank3) Investigate options for replacement of the Mt. Defiance storage tank (new tank).4) Conduct a preliminary plan to install water meters on all district users. 5) Review existing information available for the project area, including tax maps, zoning maps, geotechnical surveys, boundary surveys, orthographic imagery, as-built drawings and any other pertinent project documents.6) Identify all agencies with jurisdiction over the project and all regulations which govern and establish communications with contact person at each Agency. Provide a pre-application meeting with all interested parties.7) Project planning and grant management servicesThe prepared engineering report will follow the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) standards for the water project as required. In addition, the report will be completed in accordance with the RUS Bulletin 1780-2 and the environmental report will be completed in accordance with instruction 1970, ER Report Guide for WEP and CF. The total cost of the project will be $37,500. The USDA RD grant application is for $30,000 and the Town of Ticonderoga will provide a match of $7,500. TT-12/15/2018-1TC-204644|