NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC) Name: Remember Us Lawn Care LLC Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 12/06/2018 Office Location: Clinton County. The SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of any process to the LLC at: 851 Woods Falls Rd. Mooers Forks, NY 12959. Purpose: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-01/12-02/16/2019-6TC-206452|NOTICE OF FORMATION OF TAMMY TAN,