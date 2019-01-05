NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Moriah Fire District #1 will hold its reorganizational meeting on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 7:30 PM at the Moriah Fire Hall, Tarbell Hill Road, Moriah, NY. Notice is also given that the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Moriah Fire District #1 will hold its regular monthly meetings on the second Thursday of each month at the time and location given above.Allan D. Clark, SecretaryBoard of Fire CommissionersMoriah Fire District #1TT-01/05/2019-1TC-206133|