REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids furnishing all vehicles, equipment, personnel, and services necessary for the performance, according to specification, of a contract to be let by the Essex County Board of Supervisors for the transportation of Preschool Special Education Children from various School Districts to various Center Based Program Facilities servicing Essex County for the term of September 1, 2019 August 31, 2020.Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, Government Center, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 or by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys Website at the following address: www.co.essex.ny.us.Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, PO Box 217, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 until August 9, 2019 at 2 PM at which time proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID - PRE-SCHOOL TRANSPORTATION" clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this notice, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.

Dated: July 24, 2019

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing AgentEssex County Government Center

P.O. Box 217, 7551 Court St.

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-333

2TT-08/03/2019-1TC-224413|