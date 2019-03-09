REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The undersigned is seeking sealed proposals as follows: WC 29-19 - Request for Proposals for Train Operator and Train Service for Short Line Railroad Owned by the County of Warren and Town of Corinth, New York with a Connection available to a Canadian Pacific Rail Line allowing Access to Points South (Saratoga Springs, Albany, New York, etc.) OR Purchase of Warren Countys Portion of Said Line The County of Warren and the Town of Corinth, are owners of railroad tracks and a station and certain other buildings, platforms and supporting facilities lying and existing in the Counties of Warren and Saratoga between the Town of Corinth and North Creek in the Town of Johnsburg. The rail line travels a course which at one point takes it along the northerly part of the Hudson River to North Creek, New York and has a connection available to the Canadian Pacific Line to points south (Saratoga, Albany, New York, etc.). The Municipalities are seeking proposals for the provision of train service by an operator interested in providing freight service with or without excursion trains over the Municipal rail line with stops in the various Towns located along the line and within Warren and Saratoga Counties. The municipalities are seeking to contract with a qualified operator who can provide rolling stock and operate a train service beginning at the earliest possible time. Warren County may also consider offers to purchase its portion of the line. Further information and details are contained in documents attached to this request. Proposals must be submitted to the undersigned at the Warren County Human Services Building, 3rd Floor, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845 between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm NOT later than 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019. All proposals must be submitted together with the attached Proposal Forms completed and signed with an original ink signature. Proposals shall be in a sealed envelope with proposers name, address and the above WC number on the outside of the envelope. The party submitting the proposal should be familiar with all terms and conditions regarding this RFP before the opening. Any questions should be submitted in writing to the Purchasing Department and, if relevant, should cite the section and page number of the document relating to the question raised by the proposer. Answers to all questions of a substantive nature will be given to all parties who have expressed an interest in responding to this RFP by a formal Addendum which will be annexed to and become part of the RFP. Please be advised that neither Warren County nor the Town of Corinth will be bound by any verbal response by any municipal official or employee which is not confirmed in writing or which does not result in an Addendum issued by the Purchasing Department.Warren County and the Town of Corinth reserve the right to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposals received, or to reject any or all proposals without explanation. Late proposals by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County and the Town of Corinth will not accept any proposal which is not delivered directly to Purchasing, by the time indicated above, in the Purchasing Department Office. Faxes will not be accepted

.Julie Butler, Purchasing Agent

Warren County Human Services Building,

3rd Floor 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845

Telephone Number: (518) 761-6538

NE-03/09/2019-1TC-211586|