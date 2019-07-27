REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Ticonderoga Town/Village Joint Fire District invites submission of bids for the sealing of the firehouse roof located at 60 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga, NY.The work will consist generally of the proper cleaning and preparation, seam and wrinkled rubber roofing repair, removal of old smoke vents and cover openings, sealing of the roof (approximately 13,165 square feet), disposal of debris, and cleanup of the jobsite.Bids will be accepted in the Office of the Secretary/Treasurer of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the District at PO Box 127, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 until August 19th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. to be opened at 7:05 p.m. August 19th, 2019.The Ticonderoga Town/Village Joint Fire District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and accept the bid best suited for the Districts specific needs. Ticonderoga Town/Village Joint Fire District

Lisa L. LaPann

Secretary/Treasurer

TT-07/27/2019-1TC-223717|