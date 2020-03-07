REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed Proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on March 27, 2020 for Historical Record Preservation Services.Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the County's website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL HISTORICAL RECORD PRESERVATION clearly on the outside of the envelope with the proposers name and address.Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.Dated: February 25, 2020

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center Elizabethtown, New York 12932

TT-03/07/2020-1TC-241131|