REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Undersigned, on behalf of the County of Essex, will accept sealed proposals at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until March 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. for UTILITY AUDITING SERVICES. Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, CPA, Government Center, 7551 Court St., Elizabethtown, New York 12932 or by calling 518-873-3332. Specifications are also available on the website at: www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx. All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL UTILITY AUDITING SERVICES clearly on the outside of the envelope. The County of Essex affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this notice, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.

Dated: March 6, 2020

Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

TT-03/14/2020-1TC-242261|