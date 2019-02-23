RESIDENTS OF SCHUYLER FALLS, we want to hear from you! The Town of Schuyler Falls is hosting a public forum to receive comments on a new Draft Comprehensive Plan. This comprehensive plan will help guide development in the Town of Schuyler Falls, prioritize and launch new projects, set funding and grant writing goals, and help the community make future decisions. The Town of Schuyler Falls has been working hard over the past 18 months to develop a comprehensive plan, and the process is nearing completion. Now is the time to learn about and provide feedback on the draft plan. This public forum will be held at Schuyler Falls Town Hall in Morrisonville, February 26, 4:30-6:00pm. Please contact Curt Gervich at cgerv001@plattsburgh.edu, 518-564-4030 for more information.NC-02/23/2019-1TC-210090|