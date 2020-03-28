REVISED NOTICE OF BOCES ANNUAL MEETING

Please take notice that the BOARD OF COOPERATIVE EDUCATIONAL SERVICES OF THE SOLE SUPERVISORY DISTRICT OF CLINTON-ESSEX-WARREN-WASHINGTON COUNTIES (Champlain Valley Educational Services) will hold the annual meeting of the members of the Boards of Education of its component school districts on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. In accordance with Executive Order No. 202.1, the meeting will be conducted remotely via WebEx only. Remote participates may use the following address: https://neric.webex.com/neric/j.php?MTID=m921fdc6b3cdb47d12d4b4f8bd3fbe944 or participate by phone at +1-646-992-2010United States Toll (New York City); Meeting number (access code): 474 098 569. The meeting will also be recorded and transcribed. The Board of Cooperative Educational Services will present its tentative administrative, capital and program budgets for 2020-21 to the members of the Boards of Education of component school districts during the Annual Meeting, for their review. The following are summaries of the tentative administrative, capital and program budgets. The amounts stated are based on current estimates and may be subject to change. Copies of the complete tentative administrative, capital and program budgets will be available for inspection by the public on the CVES website at https://www.cves.org/ commencing on March 27, 2020 or by calling the CVES District Clerk at 518-561-0100 ext. 211. SUMMARY OF TENTATIVE ADMINISTRATIVE BUDGET

Total Personnel Services (Salaries of all Central Administrative and Supervisory Personnel) $600,906.00

Total Employee & Retiree Benefits (Benefits of Central Administrative,Supervisory Personnel and all Retirees) $5,033,404.00

Equipment $0.00

Supplies and Materials $12,175.00

Revenue Note Interest $0.00

Total Contract Expense $260,829.00

Net Transfers (other than capital)$171,343.00

TOTAL ADMINISTRATIVE BUDGET $6,078,657.00

(Compensation of District Superintendent of Schools) State Salary $43,499.00

CVES Salary $143,875.00

Social Security $11,152.00

Teacher Retirement $14,029.00

Health Insurance $24,513.00

Unemployment Insurance $274.00

Workers' Compensation $958.00

Life/Disability Insurance $2,000.00

SUMMARY OF TENTATIVE CAPITAL BUDGET Transfer To Capital Fund $111,605.00

Rental of Facilities $363,251.00

TOTAL CAPITAL BUDGET $474,856.00

SUMMARY OF TENTATIVE PROGRAM BUDGET

Occupational Instruction $8,940,143.00

Instruction of Students with Disabilities $12,966,880.00

Itinerant Services $1,693,834.00

General Instruction $529,336.00

Instructional Support $3,014,659.00

Other Services $7,432,208.00

TOTAL PROGRAM BUDGET $34,577,060.00

TOTAL CVES BUDGET $41,130,573.00

