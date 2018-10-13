Robert Hugus Brazilian Jiu-jitsu LLC. Filed with SSNY on 9/4/2018. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: Po Box 1996 Plattsburgh NY 12901. Purpose: any lawfulNC-10/13-11/17/2018-6TC-198638|
Robert Hugus Brazilian Jiu-jitsu LLC. Filed with SSNY on 9/4/2018. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: Po Box 1996 Plattsburgh NY 12901. Purpose: any lawfulNC-10/13-11/17/2018-6TC-198638|
©2018 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.