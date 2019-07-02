PUTNAM STATION | Russell William Jockel, 71, of Putnam Station, New York, passed away on June 29, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center of Burlington, VT.

Born in Newark, NJ, he was raised in Union and Springfield by his parents Russell T. and Eleanor (Clark) Jockel.

A member of the Sigma Pi fraternity, Russell graduated from New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), and went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Managerial Engineering. While in college, he met his soulmate and wife, Carol (Moskal), with whom he shared 48 years of marriage, and raised their family in Kinnelon, NJ.

After a career working for Public Service Electric & Gas of NJ, he retired on Lake George in upstate New York. An avid fisherman, member of the church choir, gardener, and musician, he enjoyed the simple pleasures in life.

He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Surviving family members include his wife, Carol (Moskal); two sons, Jeffrey (Alison), and Christopher (Shannon) and three grandchildren, Hudson, Nora, and Carson Jockel, all of Denver, CO. Surviving in-laws include brothers Louis (Karen) Moskal and Joseph (Angela) Moskal, as well as nephews Stephen and Erik Moskal, and goddaughter and niece Erin and niece Katie Moskal. Russell was pre-deceased by his granddaughter, Avery Jockel.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St, Ticonderoga, New York.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 22 Father Jogues Place, Ticonderoga, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or Lake George Association.