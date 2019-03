NOTICE OF FORMATION Savvy Professional Women, LLC. Arts. of Org filed with SSNY on February 15, 2019, Off. Loc.: Warren Cnty. SSNY designated as agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Frances Mueller, 86 Glen Street, Third Floor, Glens Falls, New York 12801. Purpose: all lawful activities. NE-03/02-04/06/2019-6TC-210303|