SCHOOL TAX COLLECTORS NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Tax roll & warrant for the Schroon Lake Central School District have been received for collection of taxes 2019 therein levied.Taxes will be collected at the Glens Falls National Bank, Schroon Lake Branch only. Taxpayer must present copy of bill to pay. You may get a copy from the school office. Monday thru Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.Taxes may be mailed to the Schroon Lake Central School PO Box 338 Schroon Lake, N.Y. 12870 anytime before Nov. 1, 2019. Last date for collection is Nov. 1, 2019.There is no penalty on taxes paid by Sept. 30, 2019. Penalties on late payments start Oct. 1, 2019-Oct. 31, 2019 2%. Nov. 1, 2019 3%, After Nov. 1st taxes are returned to the county office to be relevyed. No taxes will be accepted after that date at the school or bank.

Mrs. Terri Bearor

Tax collector

Schroon Lake Central School District

