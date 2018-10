SCHROON LAKE BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS WILL HOLD A PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING OCTOBER 16, 2018 AT 6:30 P.M. AT THE SCHROON LAKE FIRE STATION AT 28 INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. ON THE PROPOSED 2019 BUDGET. Timothy Vander Wiele, ChairpersonBOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERSTT-10/6/2018-1TC-197341|