THE SCHROON LAKE CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION will hold a Repair Reserve Hearing on March 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM in the school auditorium Maintenance and Repair Fund Transfer for Stair Repair/Replacement and Cast Stone Repair Schroon Lake Central School District

Whereas, the Board of Education of the Schroon Lake School District ("District") is considering to undertake a project involving the main entrance stair replacement, north ramp repair and cast stone replacement. The stair replacement, ramp repair and cast stone replacement are part of the School District's effort to maintain their building as well as providing regular building maintenance and repairs to the existing K-12 building; the proposed project will include the removal of the existing concrete stairs, construction of a replacement stair including railings, repair of the existing ramp concrete; and removal and replacement of the deteriorating cast stone. Whereas, the Board wishes to fully comply with its obligations under the State Environmental Quality Review Act ("SEQRA") and the regulations thereunder with respect to the proposed action; and Whereas, upon review of the foregoing, the Board makes the following determinations:

*The proposed action involves the removal of the existing concrete stairs, construction of a replacement stair including railings, repair of the existing ramp concrete; repair of the deteriorating cast stone to its existing K-12 school building.

*The proposed project represents maintenance or repair involving no substantial changes in an existing facility or structure within the meaning of 6 NYCRR 617.5(c)(1); and/or alternatively the replacement, rehabilitation or reconstruction of a structure or facility in kind within the meaning of 6 NYCRR 617.5(c)(2); and/or alternatively a routine activity of an educational institution, including expansion of existing facilities by less than 10,000 square feet of gross floor area, within the meaning of 6 NYCRR 617.5(c)(8).

*The proposed action will in no case have a significant adverse impact based on the environment based on the criteria contained in 6 NYCRR 617.7(c), and is not otherwise a Type I action as defined by 6 NYCRR 617.4.

*The proposed action is a Type II action within the meaning of 6 NYCRR 617.5 and is therefore not subject to review under SEQRA and the regulations thereunder.

*The District is hereby authorized to undertake the necessary work as described above and to expend an amount from its Maintenance and Repair fund not to exceed $256,170.00 The Project will be financed by the District's Maintenance and Repair Fund. The expenditure for this project will utilize the District procurement procedures including public bidding.

Any unused funds not utilized for the Stair Repair/Replacement and Cast Stone Replacement project shall be returned to the District's Maintenance and Repair Fund.The Superintendent of Schools and all officers and authorized employees of the District are hereby authorized and directed to take all steps reasonably necessary or appropriate to complete the Project and to carry out the intent of this Resolution and to apply for any eligible State Aid available through the New York State Education Department.

