NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF RESOLUTION SUBJECT TO PERMISSIVE REFERENDUM NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at a regular meeting held on the 20th day of August, 2019, the Schroon Lake Fire District Commissioners, Essex County, Schroon Lake, New York, duly adopted the following resolution, which resolution is subject to a permissive referendum pursuant to Section 6-g of the General Municipal Law, to establish a Capital Reserve Fund to finance the cost of the acquisition: RESOLUTION TO PURCHASE A 2019 HME FORD MINI EVO PUMPER FROM EQUIPMENT RESERVE FUND SUBJECT TO PERMISSIVE REFERENDUM Upon motion made by Commissioner Vander Wiele, seconded by Commissioner Whitley and carried the following resolution was adopted: WHEREAS, the Schroon Lake Fire District Commissioners has established an equipment reserve account for the purpose of purchasing fire protection and rescue equipment; and WHEREAS, the balance of the equipment reserve account is presently Seven Hundred Fifty Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred Thirty Two and 89/100 ($757,832.89), and WHEREAS, upon recommendation of the Schroon Lake Fire District Commissioners desires to allocate a sum not to exceed $220,000 from the equipment reserve account for the acquisition and delivery of a 2019 HME FORD MINI EVO PUMPER from Millertown Garage, Inc. for use by the Schroon Lake Fire Department; and WHEREAS, under General Municipal Law Section 103 equipment may be purchased without competitive bidding from the federal government, the State of New York or from any other political subdivision, district or public benefit corporation. WHEREAS, the allocation of $220,000 from the equipment reserve account for the acquisition and delivery of the aforesaid vehicle is subject to a permissive referendum, NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Schroon Lake Fire District Commissioners hereby authorizes and allocates the sum of $220,000 from the equipment reserve account for the sole and express purpose of purchasing and acquiring a 2019 HME FORD MINI EVO PUMPER from Millertown Garage, Inc. for use by the Schroon Lake Fire Department ; and be it further RESOLVED, that this resolution is subject to a permissive referendum as provided by law. The funds so identified will be so expended for such use unless a petition signed by the required number of qualified electors of the Town of Schroon is received on or before September 28, 2019.Patricia Savarie Schroon Lake Fire District Treasurer