FIRE DISTRICT ELECTION Annual Election of Schroon Lake Fire District December 10, 2019 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the Annual Election of the Schroon Lake Fire District will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. at the Schroon Lake Fire House located on Cedar Hill Drive in the Industrial Park, for the purpose of electing one Commissioner One 5-year term for Commissioner commencing on January 1, 2020 and ending on December 31, 2024 All duly registered residents of the Schroon Lake Fire District shall be eligible to vote.Candidates for District Office should file their names with the Secretary of the Schroon Lake Fire District at: Schroon Lake Fire District, P.O. Box 456, Schroon Lake, New York, no later than November 20, 2019. Candidates for office must live in the Fire District.

