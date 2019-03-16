SEALED BIDS will be received as set forth in instructions to bidders until 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the NYSDOT, Contract Management Bureau, 50 Wolf Rd, 1st Floor, Suite 1CM, Albany, NY 12232 and will be publicly opened and read. Bids may also be submitted via the internet using www.bidx.com. A certified cashier's check payable to the NYSDOT for the sum specified in the proposal or a bid bond, form CONR 391, representing 25% of the bid total, must accompany each bid. NYSDOT reserves the right to reject any or all bids.Electronic documents and Amendments are posted to www.dot.ny.gov/doing-business/opportunities/const-notices. The Contractor is responsible for ensuring that all Amendments are incorporated into its bid. To receive notification of Amendments via e-mail you must submit a request to be placed on the Planholders List at www.dot.ny.gov/doing-business/opportunities/const-planholder. Amendments may have been issued prior to your placement on the Planholders list NYS Finance Law restricts communication with NYSDOT on procurements and contact can only be made with designated persons. Contact with non-designated persons or other involved Agencies will be considered a serious matter and may result in disqualification. Contact Robert Kitchen (518)457-2124.Contracts with 0% Goals are generally single operation contracts, where subcontracting is not expected, and may present direct bidding opportunities for Small Business Firms, including, but not limited to D/W/MBEs. The New York State Department of Transportation, in accordance with the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title IV Program and Related Statutes, as amended, issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all who respond to a written Department solicitation, request for proposal or invitation for bid that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability/handicap and income status in consideration for an award. BIDDERS SHOULD BE ADVISED THAT AWARD OF THESE CONTRACTS MAY BE CONTINGENT UPON THE PASSAGE OF A BUDGET APPROPRIATION BILL BY THE LEGISLATURE AND GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK.Please call (518)457-2124 if a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the letting.Region 01: New York State Department of Transportation50 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY, 12232 D263957, PIN 180956, Albany, Essex, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, Washington Cos., Bridge Demand Response Contract, Bid Deposit: $150,000.00, Goals: MBE: 12.00%, WBE: 18.00%D263961, PIN 181038, Albany, Essex, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, Washington Cos., Where/When Traffic Signal Project for Region 1, Bid Deposit: $75,000.00, Goals: MBE: 12.00%, WBE: 18.00%D263960, PIN 180972, FA Proj ZS30-1809-723 , Albany, Essex, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, Washington Cos., Durable Pavement Markings at Various Locations Throughout Region 1., Bid Deposit: $250,000.00, Goals: DBE: 3.00%

