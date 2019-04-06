NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES Warren County hereby invites sealed bids for the purchase of all rights, title and interest in certain surplus real property, located on River Street in the Town of Queensbury, consisting of all that piece or parcel of land being a portion of tax map number 303.20-2-48, and reported on the tax maps maintained by Warren County as consisting of 14.8 acres of land. Approximately 10.3 acres of the 14.8 acre parcel are being offered for sale. To request a complete copy of the Request for Bids, please contact Julie Butler, Warren County Purchasing Agent by calling 518-761-6538.

