NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC) Name: Siddhiveenayak, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on October 17, 2019. Office Location: Clinton County. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC at, 15 Commodore Thomas Macdonough Highway, Plattsburgh, New York 12901. Members: The members who are actively engaged in the business and affairs of the limited liability company and who are members of the limited liability company having the most valuable membership interest is Jaymin Patel. Purpose: To engage in any and all business for which LLCs may be formed under the New York LLC Law .NC-11/16-12/21/2019-6TC-233217|