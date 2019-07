NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC) Name: Silver Hill Forestry LLC Articles or Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 6/14/2019. Office of Essex Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC at: 531 Silver Hill Road, Witherbee, NY 12998, which is also the principal business location. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

