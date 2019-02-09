SKG REAL ESTATE LLC App. for Auth. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 1/28/2019. Doing business in NYS as : SKG REAL ESTATE (NY) LLC. Organized in DE on 1/23/2019. Office in Essex Co. SSNY desig. as agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY to mail copy of process to 411 West Putnam Ave., Ste. 110, Greenwich, CT 06830. Required office: Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange St., Wilmington, New Castle County, DE 19801. Cert of Org filed with : SSDE, Divisions of Corporations, John G. Townsend Bldg., 401 Federal St., Ste. 4, Dover, DE 19901. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

VN-02/09-03/16/2019-6TC-208994|