STATE OF CONNECTICUT COURT OF PROBATE, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT REGIONAL CHILDREN'S PROBATE COURT DISTRICT NOTICE TO Hector L. Carrasco, whose last known residence was in the town of Champlain , NY.Pursuant to an order of Hon. Ariana F. Ceneviva, Judge, a hearing will be held at Central Connecticut Regional Children's Probate Court, 1501 East Main Street, Suite 203, Meriden, CT 06450 on February 19, 2019 at 8:00 AM on a petition for Removal of Guardian of the Person concerning a certain minor child born on June 11, 2007. The court's decision will affect your interest, if any, as in the petition on file more fully appears. RIGHT TO COUNSEL: If the above-named person wishes to have an attorney, but is unable to pay for one, the court will provide an attorney upon proof of inability to pay. Any such request should be made immediately by contacting the court office where the hearing is to be held.By order of the courtPhilip A. Wright, Jr., Administrative JudgeNC-02/02/2019-1TC-207739|