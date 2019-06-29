STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX

SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS

Index No.: CV18-0432

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

v.

ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, DISTRIBUTEES OR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST OF THE LATE JAMES A. PATRICK, SR. A/K/A JAMES ALBERT PATRICK, SR., IF LIVING, AND IF ANY BE DEAD, ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO ARE SPOUSES, WIDOWS, GRANTEES, MORTGAGEES, LIENORS, HEIRS, DEVISEES, DISTRIBUTEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS OR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST OF SUCH OF THEM AS MAY BE DEAD, AND THEIR SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, DISTRIBUTEES AND SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST, ALL OF WHOM AND WHOSE NAMES AND PLACES OF RESIDENCE ARE UNKNOWN TO PLAINTIFF, DEBORAH TAGOE, DIANE PATRICK, JAMES A. PATRICK, JR., NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BY THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE,

Defendants.

To the above named Defendants:You are hereby summoned to answer the complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer, or if the complaint is not served with this summons, to serve a notice of appearance on the Plaintiff's attorneys within thirty days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service, and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the complaint.

NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOMEIf you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home.

Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property.Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action.YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. The foregoing summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an order of Honorable Glen T. Bruening, Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, signed the 17th day of June 2019 at Saratoga Springs, New York.Tax I.D. No. 114.18-3-5

ALL THAT PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND in the Town of North Hudson, County of Essex and State of New York located on the easterly side of US Route 9 being depicted on a survey map prepared by Adirondack Professional Services Licensed Land Surveyors and filed in the Essex County Clerk's Office as Map 4846 and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a monument marking the northwest corner of the parcel being herein conveyed;

thence proceeding south 56 degrees 50 minutes 48 seconds east 100.24 feet to an iron pipe;

thence proceeding south 37 degrees 18 minutes 12 seconds west 8.06 feet to a point;

thence continuing south 37 degrees 18 minutes 12 seconds west 23.75 feet to a point;

thence proceeding south 53 degrees 14 minutes 00 seconds east 15.64 feet to a point,

thence proceeding south 36 degrees 32 minutes 00 seconds west 67.55 less to a point marking the southeast corner of the parcel herein conveyed;

thence proceeding north 52 decrees 54 minutes 00 seconds west 84.36 feet to a point marking the southwest corner of the parcel herein conveyed;

thence proceeding north 38 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds cast 86.12 feet to a point,

thence proceeding north 38 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds east 8.63 feet to the point or place of beginning.

Containing 0.174 acres of land more or less.

NOTE: The acreage is included for informational purposes only. Said acreage is not be insured and will not appear on the final policy.Subject to easements, covenants, and restriction of record.These premises are also known as 2942 Route 9, North Hudson, NY 12855.

WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLPAttorney for Plaintiff500 Bausch & Lomb PlaceRochester, NY 14604TT-06/29-07/20/2019-4TC-221461|