NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF Stuart-Merrill, LLC. Authority filed with NY Secy of State (SSNY) on 06/19/19. LLC formed in Wisconsin (WI) on 06/05/02. Office location: Clinton County. SSNY is designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 94 Peasleeville Rd., Peru, NY 12972. WI address of Registered Agent: 2712 Red Fawn Ct., Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406. Cert. of Formation filed with Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, 4822 Madison Yards Way, North Tower, Madison, WI 53705. Purpose: any lawful activity.