NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Under Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law Name: Studio Elements LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on January 22, 2019. Office location: Warren County. SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: Bari Flatley, 12 Madison Street Lower, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Purpose: Any lawful act or activities. NE-03/16-04/20/2019-6TC-212124|