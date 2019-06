SULLIVAN'S MANUFACTURING LLC, Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 06/03/2019. Office loc: Warren County. SSNY has been designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, 71 Lawrence St., #212, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Reg Agent: Carolyn Sullivan, 71 Lawrence St., #212, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Purpose: Any Lawful Purpose. NE-06/29-08/03/2019-6TC-221375|