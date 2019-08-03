Pursuant to Order of the Hon. Glen T. Bruening, AJSC, dated July 26, 2019, it is ordered that the summons in an action concerning real property - which appears to be abandoned by Lake Placid Village, Inc., while being used and improved by Lake Placid Thunderbird, LLC, Ruppert Holdings, Inc., and their predecessors in interest for over ten years, located between 2538 Main Street and 2548 Main Street, in the Village of Lake Placid, Essex County, New York, from Bradford Street's (f/k/a Moran Lane and/or Mauren Lane) intersection with Prospect Street traveling in an eastern direction to Main Street for the purpose of declaring Plaintiffs the legal title owners of the Easterly Section of Bradford Street - be served on the Defendants designated therein as Jane Doe and John Doe, if living, and if any are dead, their respective heirs-at-law, next of kin, distributees, executors, administrators, trustees, devises, legatees, assignees, lienors, creditors and successors in interest, and generally all persons having or claiming an interest in the real property described above by this publication of the following:

SUMMONS SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF ESSEX LAKE PLACID THUNDERBIRD, LLC and RUPPERT HOLDINGS, INC,Plaintiffs,-against-LAKE PLACID VILLAGE, INC., JANE DOE and JOHNDOE,Defendants.

To the above named Defendants: You Are Hereby Summoned to answer the complaint in this action, and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the complaint is not served with this summons, to serve a notice of appearance, on the Plaintiffs attorney within 20 days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service, where service is made by delivery upon you personally within the state, or within 30 days after completion of service where service is made in any other manner. In case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Trial to be held in the County of EssexThe basis of the venue is the location of the real property at issue.Plaintiffs maintain businesses in Essex County, New York.The nature of the action is to Quiet Title to certain lands pursuant to Article 15 of the Real Property Actions and proceedings law.The relief sought is a declaratory judgment as set forth in the attached Complaint.Dated: Lake Placid, New YorkJanuary 17, 2019Briggs Norfolk LLPBy: Ronald J. Briggs, Esq.2296 Saranac AvenueLake Placid, New York 12946518.523.5555Attorneys for Plaintiffs

