SUNSOLAR 2019, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on January 3, 2019.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 87 Pillsbury Road, Rouses Point, New York 12979.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-03/02-04/06/2019-6TC-210789|