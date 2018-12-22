ESSEX - INDEX NO.: CV18-0080 SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS. Plaintiff designates ESSEX COUNTY as the place of trial based upon the location of the premises herein described having tax map Section 66.3, Block 1, Lot 4.100 and 4.200, Westport, NY, County of Essex CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF NRZ PASS-THROUGH TRUST VI, PLAINTIFF, -against- MARK RIVERS and GEORGINA RIVERS A/K/A GINA RIVERS, if living, and if they be dead, any and all persons unknown to plaintiff, claiming, or who may claim to have an interest in, or generally or specific lien upon the real property described in this action; such unknown persons being herein generally described and intended to be included in the following designation, namely: the wife, widow, husband, widower, heirs-at-law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors, and assignees of such deceased, any and all persons deriving interest in or lien upon, or title to said real property by, through, or under them and their respective wives, widows, husbands, widowers, heirs-at-law, next of kin, descendants, executors, administrators, devisees, legatees, creditors, trustees, committees, lienors, and assigns, all of whom and whose names, except as stated, are unknown to plaintiff, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, JOHN DOE #1 through JOHN DOE #12, the last twelve names being fictitious and unknown to plaintiff, the persons or parties intended being the tenants, occupants, persons or corporations, if any, having or claiming an interest in or lien upon the premises, described in the complaint, YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the complaint is not served with this summons, to serve a notice of appearance on the Plaintiff's Attorney within 20 days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within 30 days after the service is complete if this summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York); and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the complaint. NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this Summons and Complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered against you and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property. Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT. Dated: Syosset, New York, December 10, 2018. Peter T. Roach & Associates, P.C., attorney for Plaintiff, 6901 Jericho Turnpike, Suite 240, Syosset, NY 11791. Tel: 516-938-3100. To the above named defendants: The foregoing summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an Order of the Hon. Glen T. Bruening, a Justice of the Supreme Court, State of New York, dated November 20, 2018 and filed with the Essex County Clerk together with the supporting papers thereon. This is an action to foreclose a mortgage held by Plaintiff on the premises known as Section 66.3, Block 1, Lot 4.100 and 4.200, Westport NY, County of Essex as described in the complaint on file and commonly known as 979 LEDGE HILL RD, WESTPORT, NY 12993. 59864TT-12/22-1/12/2019-4TC-204780|