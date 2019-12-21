STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS Index No.: CV18-0423 WELLS FARGO BANK, NA,Plaintiff,v. DONNA BARKER A/K/A DONNA J. BARKER A/K/A DONNA KELLEY A/K/A DONNA A. KELLEY A/K/A DONNA J. KELLEY A/K/A DONNA KELLY A/K/A DONNA BOWMAKER A/K/A DONNA DELLAVALLE A/K/A MA, ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, DISTRIBUTEES OR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST OF THE LATE JOHN F. BARKER A/K/A JOHN BARKER, IF LIVING, AND IF ANY BE DEAD, ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO ARE SPOUSES, WIDOWS, GRANTEES, MORTGAGEES, LIENORS, HEIRS, DEVISEES, DISTRIBUTEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, OR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST OF SUCH OF THEM AS MAY BE DEAD, AND THEIR SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, DISTRIBUTEES AND SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST, ALL OF WHOM AND WHOSE NAMES AND PLACES OF RESIDENCE ARE UNKNOWN TO PLAINTIFF, US FOOD SERVICE INC., INTERNATIONAL FIDELITY INSURANCE COMPANY, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE, CITIBANK (SOUTH DAKOTA), NA, FIA CARD SERVICES, NA,Defendants.

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in the above action and serve a copy of your Answer on the plaintiff's attorney within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within thirty (30) days after completion of service where service is made in any other manner than by personal delivery within the State. The United States of America, if designated as a defendant in this action, may answer or appear within sixty (60) days of service hereof. In case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.Essex County is designated as the place of trial. The basis of venue is the location of the mortgaged premises.

NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home.Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property.Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action.YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.The foregoing summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an order of Honorable Glen T. Bruening, Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, signed the 25 day of November, 2019 at Saratoga Springs, New York.The object of this action is to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:Tax I.D. No. 42.158-3-8.1ALL that piece or parcel of land situate in the Village of Lake Placid, Town of North Elba, County of Essex and State of New York, being in Great Lot 258, Township 11, Old Military Tract, Richard's Survey and being a portion Lot 17 and a portion of Lot 16 of Mountainview Park, Block F, as shown on a map entitled "Map and Survey of Mountain View Park", by B.E. McLeod, surveyor for James Shea in 1906 and recorded in the Essex County Clerk's Office and more definitely described as follows:BEGINNING at a point marked by a set 3/4 inch iron pipe being the southeast corner of a parcel of land conveyed to James D. Foucaud and Gregory W. Townsend recorded September 27th, 1993 in Liber 1047 of Deeds at Page 43 and the West bounds of a village street called Grandview Avenue;THENCE RUNNING North 80 degrees 00 minutes 10 seconds West along the Foucaud/Townsend south boundary, a distance of 124.99 feet to a point marked by a found 3/4 inch iron pipe being the southwest corner of the Foucaud/Townsend parcel and the east bounds of a parcel conveyed to William S.and Patricia S. Keller recorded March 17th, 1995 in Liber 1083 of deeds at page 145;THENCE RUNNING South 9 degrees 46 minutes 25 seconds West along the east bounds of the Keller parcel and a parcel of land conveyed to Gerald F. Cassidy recorded November 30th, 1955 in Liber 330 of Deeds at Page 253 a distance of 74.81 feet to a point marked by a set 3/4 inch iron pipe being the southwest corner of the described parcel;THENCE RUNNING South 80 degrees 08 minutes 25 seconds East through a parcel of land conveyed to Alan L. and Nancy M. Tuthill recorded November 25th, 1986 in Liber 870 of Deeds at Page 282, a distance of 124.91 feet to a point marked by a set 1 inch iron pipe being the southeast corner of the described parcel and the west bounds of the above mentioned Grandview Avenue;THENCE RUNNING North 9 degrees 50 minutes 05 seconds East along the west bounds of said road, a distance of 74.51 feet to the point or place of BEGINNING. Subject to easements, covenants, and restriction of record.These premises are also known as 26 Grand View Avenue, Lake Placid, NY 12946. WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Attorney for Plaintiff 500 Bausch and Lomb Place Rochester, NY 14604

