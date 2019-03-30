STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS Index No. CV18-0220 M&T BANK, Plaintiff ,v. ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, DISTRIBUTEES OR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST OF THE LATE E. CHAPIN DAVIS, IF LIVING, AND IF ANY BE DEAD, ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO ARE SPOUSES, WIDOWS, GRANTEES, MORTGAGEES, LIENORS, HEIRS, DEVISEES, DISTRIBUTEES, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS OR SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST OF SUCH OF THEM AS MAY BE DEAD, AND THEIR SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, DISTRIBUTEES AND SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST, ALL OF WHOM AND WHOSE NAMES AND PLACES OF RESIDENCE ARE UNKNOWN TO PLAINTIFF, MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BY THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE, Defendants.

To the above named Defendants: You are hereby summoned to answer the complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer, or if the complaint is not served with this summons, to serve a notice of appearance on the Plaintiff's attorneys within thirty days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service, and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the complaint.

NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOMEIf you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home.Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property.Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action.

YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. he foregoing summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an order of Honorable Glen T. Bruening, Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, signed the 6th day of March, 2019, at Essex, New York.Tax I.D. No. 65.4-2-29.000ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, situate in the Town of Westport, County of Essex and State of New York, bounded and described as follows, viz:Beginning at a stake and stone mark A twenty-seven rods and twelve feet from the west line of said Hoisingtons farm; thence easterly along the highway leading to Westport Village eight rods; thence north northeast seven rods; thence west northwest six rods; thence southwest five rods to the place of beginning, making one fourth of an acre, be the same, more or less. It is agreed that the parties of the second part are to build, keep in repair one half of the line fences.TOGETHER WITH a right to take water from a certain spring located on premises now or formerly owned by Iva Tryon and said spring rights being more particularly described in a deed from Iva Tryon to Blanche Price dated April 25, 1985 and recorded in the Essex County Clerks Office on May 10, 1985 in Book 832 of Deeds at Page 32.

ALSO ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND as conveyed by Boundary Line Agreement in Liber 1593 at Page 249.These premises are also known as 787 Ledge Hill Road, Westport, NY 12993.WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Attorney for Plaintiff 700 Crossroads Building 2 State Street Rochester, NY 14614

