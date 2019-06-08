SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF OBJECT OF ACTION SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF ESSEX NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER Plaintiff, vs DEBORAH J. RICKARD, GREGORY J. RICKARD, CITIBANK, N.A., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH THE IRS, PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORKJOHN DOE (Those unknown tenants, occupants, persons or corporations or their heirs, distributees, executors, administrators, trustees, guardians, assignees, creditors or successors claiming an interest in the mortgaged premises.)Defendant(s).INDEX #: CV18-0234 MORTGAGED PREMISES:GLENN ROAD JAY, NY 12941 AKA 127 JAY MOUNTAIN ROAD, JAY, NEW YORK 12941 SBL #: 36 - 1 - 52.00036 - 1 - 26.100To the Above named Defendant:You are hereby summoned to answer the Complaint in this action, and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the Complaint is not served with this Supplemental Summons, to serve a notice of appearance, on the Plaintiff(s) attorney(s) within twenty days after the service of this Supplemental Summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within 30 days after the service is complete if this Supplemental Summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York). In case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.The Attorney for Plaintiff has an office for business in the County of Erie.Trial to be held in the County of Essex.The basis of the venue designated above is the location of the Mortgaged Premises.TO Deborah J. Rickard, Gregory J. Rickard Defendants In this Action. The foregoing Supplemental Summons is served upon you by publication, pursuant to an order of HON. Glen T. Bruening of the Supreme Court Of The State Of New York, dated the Twenty-Third day of May, 2019 and filed with the Complaint in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, in the City of Elizabethtown.The object of this action is to foreclose a mortgage upon the premises described below, executed by Citibank dated the July 1, 1999, to secure the sum of $100,000.00 and recorded at Instrument No. 003769 Book 935 Page 83 in the Office of the Essex County Clerk, on the July 2, 1999; The property in question is described as follows:GLENN ROAD, JAY, NY 12941 AKA 127 JAY MOUNTAIN ROAD, JAY, NEW YORK 12941 NOTICEYOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property.Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action.YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.DATED: May 29, 2019Gross Polowy, LLCAttorney(s) For Plaintiff(s)1775 Wehrle Drive, Suite 100 Williamsville, NY 14221 The law firm of Gross Polowy, LLC and the attorneys whom it employs are debt collectors who are attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained by them will be used for that purpose.TT-06/8-06/29/2019-4TC-219687|