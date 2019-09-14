SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS IN STRICT FORECLOSURE AND NOTICE OF OBJECT OF ACTION

Supreme Court of The State Of New York County Of Clinton Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, Not In Its Individual Capacity, But Solely As Trustee For RMAC Trust, Series 2015-5t Plaintiff

vs

Lynn Lussier-Deso As Heir To The Estate Of Tommy D. Deso Aka Tommy David Deso Aka Thomas David Deso If Living, And If She Be Dead, Any And All Persons Unknown To Plaintiff, Claiming, Or Who May Claim To Have An Interest In, Or General Or Specific Lien Upon The Real Property Described In This Action; Such Unknown Persons Being Herein Generally Described And Intended To Be Included In Wife, Widow, Husband, Widower, Heirs At Law, Next Of Kin, Descendants, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors, Trustees, Committees, Lienors, And Assignees Of Such Deceased, Any And All Persons Deriving Interest In Or Lien Upon, Or Title To Said Real Property By, Through Or Under Them, Or Either Of Them, And Their Respective Wives, Widows, Husbands, Widowers, Heirs At Law, Next Of Kin, Descendants, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors, Trustees, Committees, Lienors, And Assigns, All Of Whom And Whose Names, Except As Stated, Are Unknown To Plaintiff

Defendants.

Strict Action to Foreclose a Mortgage or in the Alternative Reforclosure

INDEX #:2019-00000748

Mortgaged Premises: 75 Kingsley Road West Chazy, NY 12992

SBL #123-1-25.2

To the Above named Defendants:You are hereby summoned to answer the Complaint in Strict Foreclosure in this action, and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the Complaint in Strict Foreclosure is not served with this Supplemental Summons in Strict Foreclosure, to serve a notice of appearance, on the Plaintiffs attorneys within twenty days after the service of this Supplemental Summons in Strict Foreclosure, exclusive of the day of service (or within 30 days after the service is complete if this Supplemental Summons in Strict Foreclosure is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York). In case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint in Strict Foreclosure.The Attorney for Plaintiff has an office for business in the County of Erie.Trial to be held in the County of Clinton.The basis of the venue designated above is the location of the Mortgaged Premises.TO Lynn Lussier-Deso As Heir To The Estate Of Tommy D. Deso Aka Tommy David Deso Aka Thomas David Deso And If She Be Dead, Any And All Persons Unknown To Plaintiff, Claiming, Or Who May Claim To Have An Interest In, Or General Or Specific Lien Upon The Real Property Described In This Action; Such Unknown Persons Being Herein Generally Described And Intended To Be Included In Wife, Widow, Husband, Widower, Heirs At Law, Next Of Kin, Descendants, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors, Trustees, Committees, Lienors, And Assignees Of Such Deceased, Any And All Persons Deriving Interest In Or Lien Upon, Or Title To Said Real Property By, Through Or Under Them, Or Either Of Them, And Their Respective Wives, Widows, Husbands, Widowers, Heirs At Law, Next Of Kin, Descendants, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors, Trustees, Committees, Lienors, And Assigns, All Of Whom And Whose Names, Except As Stated, Are Unknown To Plaintiff, Defendants In this Action.The foregoing Supplemental Summons is served upon you by publication, pursuant to an order of HON. Timothy J. Lawliss of the Supreme Court Of The State Of New York, dated the Twenty-first day of August, 2019 and filed with the Complaint in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Clinton, in the City of Clinton.The object of this action is to foreclose a mortgage upon the premises described below, executed by Thomas David Deso, concerning 75 Kingsley Road, West Chazy, NY 12992 (Premises), in the principal amount of $58,759.60, dated May 30, 2002 and recorded June 4, 2002 in the Clinton County Clerks Office at Instrument Number 143539. The mortgage was assigned by an assignment executed August 20, 2015 and recorded on November 20, 2015, in the Office of the Clinton County Clerk at Instrument Number 2015-00275830.The property in question is described as follows: 75 KINGSLEY ROAD, WEST CHAZY, NY 12992

DATED: August 30, 2019

Gross Polowy, LLC

Attorneys For Plaintiff

1775 Wehrle Drive, Suite 100

Williamsville, NY 14221

The law firm of Gross Polowy, LLC and the attorneys whom it employs are debt collectors who are attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained by them will be used for that purpose.

