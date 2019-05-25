PRESENT: HON. GLEN T. BRUENING SUPREME COURT JUSTIC ESTATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX PETER VAN DIEN and SUSAN VAN DIEN,Plaintiffs,-against-FREDERICK CLACK, DALE CLACK, JAMES ACHESON and John Doe as representative of other unknown heirs of EMMA CLACK TORRANCE (deceased),Defendants. NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS Index No. CV19-0127 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the descendants and heirs of Emma Clack Torrance of the above-referenced action pending in the Essex County New York Supreme Court involving an action to quiet title and for adverse possession by which the Plaintiffs seek to obtain clear title to the subject property. No monetary damages are claimed against any of the Defendants. The property subject to the Plaintiffs' claim is located at 101 Santanoni Avenue in the Village of Saranac Lake, County of Essex, State of New York.TT-05/25-06/15/2019-4TC-218025|